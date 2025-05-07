Former Mumbai Indians cricketer arrested amid serious allegations

An undated picture of Hardik Pandya (Left), Shivalik Sharma (Centre). — Instagram/@shivaliksharma28

JAIPUR: Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Shivalik Sharma was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Tuesday following serious allegations made by a woman, who claims he misled her into an intimate relationship under the false promise of marriage.

According to Indian media reports, the arrest—carried out amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season—has sparked significant public and media interest, particularly due to Sharma's recent appearance in the 2024 edition of the league.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed at the Kudi Bhagtasni Housing Board Police Station in Jodhpur, the woman alleged that she first met Sharma during a trip to Vadodara in February 2023.

Their acquaintance reportedly developed into a romantic relationship. She claims Sharma assured her of marriage, which led her to engage in a consensual physical relationship.

The woman further stated that in August 2023, Sharma’s parents visited Jodhpur, where both families discussed and verbally agreed to a formal engagement.

However, Sharma allegedly later withdrew from the commitment, prompting her to lodge a police complaint citing emotional deception and misconduct.

Acting on the complaint, Jodhpur police traced Sharma to the Atladara area of Vadodara in Gujarat and arrested him. He was then transported to Jodhpur, presented before a court, and subsequently placed in judicial custody.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest and stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway. Authorities are currently examining evidence and recording witness statements to assess the credibility of the allegations.

Shivalik Sharma, a native of Vadodara, played for Mumbai Indians during the 2024 IPL season but remained unsold in the 2025 auction.

Though not active in this year’s league, the timing of his arrest—during India’s premier cricket tournament—has added a high-profile dimension to the case.

The cricketer has yet to release an official statement regarding the matter.