England women eye World Cup glory on home soil in 2026

England's Sophie Ecclestone (Left), Sophia Dunkley (Centre) and Lauren Bell at the launch event of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. — ECB

LONDON: England women’s cricket stars Sophia Dunkley and Sophie Ecclestone have expressed their determination to replicate the team’s iconic 2017 World Cup triumph—this time in the T20 format and once again on home soil—as anticipation builds for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The upcoming tournament, set to take place in England, marks the return of a women’s ICC global event to the country for the first time since the unforgettable 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

That edition culminated in England defeating India by nine runs at a packed Lord’s, etching their name in cricket history.

The 2026 tournament will feature a record 12 teams, the highest in the event’s history, with the final once again scheduled for the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Speaking at the official launch event, both Dunkley and Ecclestone emphasized the emotional significance of playing in front of home fans and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of cricketers. They described the event as a "golden opportunity" to create new history.

Sophia Dunkley, who watched the 2017 final from the stands, called it a turning point in her cricketing journey.

“Having watched 2017, there is no other kind of bigger motivation than to want to do it myself and inspire lots of young girls and boys to play cricket themselves. It would be incredibly special. And yeah, something that you kind of dream of growing up,” Dunkley said.

She recalled her exact seat in the stands, reflecting on the electric atmosphere and the magnitude of the occasion.

“In 2017, I was seated in the stand, I think somewhere over there on the right (pointing) and what a great occasion it was,” she said.

Dunkley, who made her England debut in 2018, said the experience gave her the drive to push through the ranks.

“I think it was really inspiring for me as a player, kind of coming through the pathways and really wanting to be involved in that team,” she added.

“It was really special for me to watch that and then be part of the England team later on that year was something incredible.

“So, to have a home World Cup, to have watched it in the crowd and to have a competition like that to look forward to next year is really, really special,” Dunkley remarked.

Sophie Ecclestone, currently the world’s top-ranked bowler in both white-ball formats, also attended the 2017 final as a budding talent.

“My memories were of the day that I was sat up there watching with (English cricketer) Ellie Threlkeld, actually. I had just finished school,” Ecclestone said.

“I feel like I have played World Cups all around the world now and it is going to be so exciting to play at home, play here at Lord's, play at Old Trafford. I think it is really exciting,” she concluded.