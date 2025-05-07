BCB waits before making final call on Pakistan T20I series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed and Bangladesh players celebrate winning the T20I series against West Indies at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on December 19, 2024. — AFP/Cricket West Indies

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is closely monitoring the players currently participating in PSL 10 in Pakistan and has yet to make a final decision on its scheduled five-match T20I series, set to begin on May 25.

In a statement released Wednesday, the BCB confirmed that it is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure the safety of its players currently involved in the ongoing tournament.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, playing for Lahore Qalandars, and fast bowler Nahid Rana, representing Peshawar Zalmi, are the two Bangladeshi players involved in the tournament.

"The BCB is in active coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to guarantee the security of our players," the board stated in a release.

Speaking to a local sports outlet, BCB President Faruque Ahmed revealed that the board is taking a wait-and-see approach and will assess the ongoing situation over the next few days before making a final call.

"We are really working on the current situation (as far as going to Pakistan for the T20I series) and it can wait for another three to four days," said Faruque.

"Let's see how it progress but at the moment our main concern is regarding the two players (Nahid Rana and Rishad Hossain) who are currently in Pakistan playing in the PSL," he added.

Meanwhile, the BCB recently announced a 16-member squad for its upcoming T20I tours of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

Litton Das has been named captain following Najmul Hossain Shanto’s decision to step down from the role earlier this year. Mahedi Hasan will serve as vice-captain for both tours.

For those unfamiliar, Bangladesh will first tour the UAE for two T20Is, scheduled to be played in Sharjah on May 17 and 19.

The Tigers will then head to Pakistan, where they are set to play a five-match T20I series from May 25 to June 3.

Bangladesh T20I Squad for UAE and Pakistan Tours

Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam