NBA Playoffs: Warriors edge Wolves despite Stephen Curry injury

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (10) in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minnesota on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: A collective effort from Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green powered the Golden State Warriors to a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinal on Tuesday night at Target Center — despite the setback of losing Stephen Curry to injury.

Hield led the charge for the Warriors with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Butler added 20 points, along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Green chipped in with 18 points in a strong all-around performance.

However, the victory was marred by an injury to franchise star Stephen Curry, who exited in the second quarter after scoring 13 points. Curry appeared to clutch his left hamstring as he limped off the court.

"It's about the intensity and the heart and the fight, and if you do that, you give yourself a chance," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the game.

Minnesota’s poor three-point shooting proved costly, as the team made just 5-of-29 from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Warriors found success from deep, hitting 18-of-42, with Hield sinking five of those.

The Timberwolves led by two after the first quarter, but Golden State dominated the second, outscoring them 26-11 to take a commanding lead. The Warriors extended their advantage to 20 points entering the fourth quarter.

Anthony Edwards was Minnesota’s top performer with 23 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists. Naz Reid contributed 19 points off the bench.

Minnesota is still searching for its first win in the second round of the NBA playoffs. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Thursday.