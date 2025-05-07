Anrich Nortje makes bold prediction ahead of WTC Final against Australia

An undated picture of South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje. — ICC

South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje expressed strong confidence on Wednesday in his team’s chances of ending their two-decade-long ICC title drought, aiming to win the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2025.

The highly anticipated one-off final will be held at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11, where South Africa will face reigning champions, Australia.

Nortje, who recently made his return to competitive cricket after a lengthy injury layoff, believes that playing at Lord’s offers South Africa a distinct advantage.

The 31-year-old fast bowler, who has claimed 70 wickets in 19 Tests, pointed to South Africa’s impressive record at the venue as a key factor in their bid for victory.

“Lord’s has always been a favourable venue for us,” Nortje told the Indian media. “Historically, South Africa has done really well there. It is an exciting time for the team — it is a massive opportunity and everyone is looking forward to it,” he said.

South Africa has indeed enjoyed recent success at Lord’s, having won five of their last seven Test matches at the venue, including a dominant innings victory over England in 2022.

Reflecting on the team’s recent performance, the 31-year-old praised head coach Shukri Conrad for instilling a winning mindset in the squad.

He highlighted the team’s unity and adaptability, especially after securing their place in the WTC final with a strong run of form — winning five out of their last seven series.

“The boys have been doing well over the last few years. The coach (Shukri Conrad) has really brought in some positive energy and changed a few things. But the way they have been playing, it’s been brilliant to see everyone chip in,” he added.

Although he has not played a Test since 2023, he remains optimistic about South Africa's chances.

“Everyone has performed in different combinations at times, but everything has been geared towards trying to win the games, which is what you want at the end of the day,” Nortje remarked.

“I think it is a really great team. And I am really excited to see them lift the trophy,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia confirmed its place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, clinching a 3-1 series victory in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, South Africa reached the final for the first time in history, following a dominant 2-0 whitewash series win over Pakistan.