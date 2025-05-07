PSL 10 to continue as per schedule

Mohammad Amir celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2025. — PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will proceed as planned, quelling speculation about potential delays amid rising tensions in the region.

Islamabad United is set to face Quetta Gladiators later today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM, with the match set to begin at 8:00 PM.

Tonight's fixture also marks the return of PSL action to Rawalpindi, which will host four matches on May 7, 8, 9, and 10. The final league-stage match is slated for May 11 in Multan.

The playoff stage will begin with the Qualifier in Rawalpindi on May 13, followed by Eliminators 1 and 2 on May 14 and 16, and the grand final on May 18 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have officially secured their spot in the PSL 10 playoffs.

The announcement was made via the league’s official social media platforms through a themed animated poster featuring captain Saud Shakeel, veteran pacer Mohammad Amir, and explosive batter Rilee Rossouw.

“The Gladiators are in,” read the caption, as PSL celebrated the team's qualification. “Quetta Gladiators marched their way into the playoffs—who’s ready?”

The 2019 champions currently top the PSL 10 points table with 11 points from eight matches and a healthy Net Run Rate of 0.906.

Quetta began their campaign on a high note, thrashing arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in a dominant all-round display.

However, they stumbled in the following matches with heavy defeats against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, momentarily slipping near the bottom of the table above the already-eliminated Multan Sultans.

Led by Saud Shakeel, the Gladiators bounced back strongly, winning four of their next five matches, including a no-result against Qalandars.

Their next challenge comes on Wednesday against defending champions Islamabad United in Rawalpindi, before wrapping up the group stage against bottom-placed Multan Sultans on Sunday.