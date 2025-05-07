IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra hit with fines after rain-marred thriller

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (Left) listens to Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra (Right) before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 6, 2025. — AFP

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya, along with the playing XI and impact substitute Karn Sharma, have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Tuesday night in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Pandya was fined INR 24 lakh as this marked MI’s second over-rate offence under his leadership this season. Each of the other players was fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their individual match fees, whichever was lesser.

As part of the in-game penalty, MI were required to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle during the final over — the 19th — of Gujarat’s run chase.

The match, which was disrupted multiple times due to rain, ended with GT chasing down the target off the last ball of Deepak Chahar’s over, needing 15 runs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans' head coach Ashish Nehra was fined 25% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game,” a breach of Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Though the IPL did not specify the exact nature of Nehra’s offence, it reportedly occurred during a heated moment when he appeared to urge umpires to resume play amid the rain interruptions.

This marks the first time a coach has received a demerit point under the IPL Code of Conduct.

Nehra joins a growing list of individuals penalised this season, which includes players such as Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar and Riyan Parag.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches its climax, three teams — Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad — have already been eliminated from the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans currently top the points table with eight wins and 16 points, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have 16 points but a lower net run-rate.

Punjab Kings are in third place with seven wins and 15 points, while Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot with seven wins and 14 points.