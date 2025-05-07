Former Pakistan wicketkeeper says Mohammad Rizwan ‘not captain material’

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan in action during their PSL 10 match against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 26, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal launched a scathing attack on Mohammad Rizwan, stating he is not captain material.

Akmal, while speaking at a private sports show, lambasted the fellow wicketkeeper over his leadership skills and opined that he does not deserve any authority.

He also challenged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take a firm decision against giving Rizwan the ‘powers’.

“If the Pakistan Cricket Board has the courage, they should make a firm decision and never give such powers to him again. He is simply not captain material,” said Akmal.

Akmal was specifically critical of Rizwan’s leadership during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi, which saw the home side being swept away by seven runs and 42 balls to spare.

“The way he set up the team against Peshawar and the manner in which they played was beyond comprehension,” he said.

“Now, after what happened against Peshawar Zalmi, everyone is talking,” he added.

For the unversed, the Sultans got off to a dismal start to PSL 10 as they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings in the campaign opener.

They lost two more matches against defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi before eventually registering their first triumph in the six-team tournament when they crushed Lahore Qalandars at home by 33 runs.

The former champions, however, could not stretch their winning run any further and lost four matches in a row to get officially knocked out of the PSL 10 playoffs race.