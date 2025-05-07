Oakland Athletics edge out Mariners in nail-biter

Oakland Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz is greeted in the dugout by teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning at loanDepot Park on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: The Oakland Athletics edged past the Seattle Mariners with a 7-6 victory and improved their season record to 23-18 here at the Sutter Health Park on Wednesday.

Lawrence Butler and Tyler Soderstrom got the Athletics off to a good start, with solid at-bats contributing to momentum.

Soderstrom was two for five with an RBI that proved important, and Miguel Andújar had two hits and an RBI as well.

JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers were also solid contributors, playing key roles in the team's attack.

On the mound, Luis Severino was good for six innings, giving up only two earned runs and striking out six.

The bullpen managed to hold on, with Mason Miller and Tyler Ferguson coming in late to protect the slim lead. Hogan Harris closed it out with a firm ninth inning.

Mariners made a valiant comeback effort, scoring four runs in the eighth inning, but the Athletics' initial offensive outburst and stingy pitching were just enough to take the victory.

J.P. Crawford, Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and Rowdy Tellez delivered both defensively and offensively, showing efficiency on the field and making crucial contributions at the plate.

Their efforts kept the Mariners within striking distance throughout the game and helped fuel the eighth-inning rally.