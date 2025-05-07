Bangladesh sweat on Taskin Ahmed’s fitness as Sri Lanka tour looms

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed in action during their practice session at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 19, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Bangladesh are ‘expecting’ their pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed to achieve match fitness in time for their all-format tour of Sri Lanka, scheduled to commence next month.

Bangladesh will travel to Sri Lanka next month for an all-format tour, comprised of two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, slated to run from June 17 to July 16.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Taskin, who is due to miss Bangladesh’s upcoming tours of UAE and Pakistan, where they will play a combined seven T20Is, is recovering from an Achilles tendon issue.

According to international, the pacer consulted with a team of medical specialists, comprised of an ankle surgeon, a sports physician and a sports physiotherapist, in London, and after a detailed evaluation, the collective opinion suggested a non-surgical management of the condition.

As a result, a comprehensive rehabilitation plan has been formulated, which will be implemented under the supervision of the Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s support staff.

"The specialists believe that a conservative, non-surgical approach is the best course of action for Taskin at this time. The rehabilitation programme is tailored to gradually restore his fitness and manage the tendon condition effectively. We are optimistic about his progress," BCB senior physician Debashish Chowdhury, who accompanied Taskin during his England visit, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Taskin is expected to regain match fitness by early June, pending successful completion of his rehabilitation," he concluded.

For the unversed, Bangladesh will reach Sri Lanka on June 13, with the tour getting underway with a two-match Test series, starting from June 17.