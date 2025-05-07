NBA eyes UK as 'single biggest opportunity' in Europe

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (second from right) works for the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (left) in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 5, 2025. — Reuters





LONDON: National Basketball Association's (NBA) Europe and Middle East Managing Director, George Aivazoglou, has identified the United Kingdom as the "single biggest opportunity" for the development of basketball in Europe, citing the region's unexploited commercial potential.

Speaking at an event here, Aivazoglou explained the NBA's growing plans in Europe, pointing to the league's strong interest in the UK despite existing difficulties in the professional basketball environment.

The NBA, along with FIBA, is also looking to start a new European professional basketball league with up to 16 members, with 12 permanent spots.

He further explained that Basketball ranks second among children in popularity in the UK but is plagued by limited infrastructure, talent growth, and coaching development.

“I’d say it’s the single biggest opportunity,” Aivazoglou said, when asked about the UK market. “In the UK, for kids aged 12 and below, basketball is the second most popular sport in terms of participation".

“But the lack of infrastructure, the availability of coaches, maybe the notion that there isn’t a very competitive league in the same way that you have in football or rugby, not as many local stars coming out of our sport as other sports are limitations to why basketball hasn’t reached its potential in the UK".

Aivazoglou prescribes the formation of franchise leagues in London and Manchester to develop the UK market.

The NBA also aims to enhance infrastructure by working with arena developers to establish up-to-date basketball arenas across Europe, providing more visibility to the sport.

The UK has been a long-standing growth market, with the success of the NBA in playing regular-season games at London's O2 Arena being evidence of this.

As the NBA and FIBA continue exploring the possibilities of a European league, Aivazoglou remains confident that the UK holds immense promise as the next big frontier for professional basketball on the continent.