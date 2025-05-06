Gautam Gambhir calls for suspension of Pakistan-India cricket

India head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) addresses a press conference in Sydney on January 2, 2025 and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and India's Rohit Sharma (right) shake hands at the toss for their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.— AFP/ICC

DELHI: Head coach of India men’s cricket team, Gautam Gambhir, on Tuesday, called for a complete suspension of the cricketing ties with arch-rivals Pakistan, including playing matches at neutral venues.

The former opening batter, while speaking to the media during a private event here, was asked to opine on whether India should continue playing against Pakistan at neutral venues amid the rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Gambhir, in response, categorically dismissed the idea but reiterated that the decision lies with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no," Gambhir said, when asked whether India should continue playing Pakistan at neutral venues. "Till all this doesn't stop, there should not be anything between India and Pakistan."

"Ultimately, this is government's decision whether we play them or not," Gautam Gambhir said.

"This is not up to me, it's not in my jurisdiction, this is for BCCI and more importantly, the government to decide whether we should play them or not," Gambhir said when asked if he would present his position to the BCCI. "Whatever decision they make, we should be absolutely fine with it and not politicise it."

Earlier this week, India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar had raised doubts about Pakistan’s participation in this year’s Men’s Asia Cup, citing the current political climate and the Indian government's influence on the BCCI.

“BCCI's stance has always been what the government of India tells them to do. So I don't think it would be any different when it comes to the Asia Cup. India and Sri Lanka are the hosts for this particular edition of the Asia Cup, so it depends on whether things have changed at all, but if things haven't changed, I can't see Pakistan now being part of the Asia Cup, which is going to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka,” Gavaskar stated.