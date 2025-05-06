Zimbabwe appoint Gary Ballance as consultant for historic England Test

Zimbabwe's Gary Ballance celebrates scoring a half-century during the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on February 7, 2023. — Zimbabwe Cricket

HARARE: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Tuesday, announced the appointment of former England and Zimbabwe international Gary Ballance as coaching consultant for the upcoming historic Test between the two teams, scheduled to be played in Nottingham from May 22 to 25.

The middle-order, born here, offers valuable experience to the Chevrons from an international career, which saw him representing England from 2013 to 2017 and Zimbabwe in 2023 – the same year he announced his retirement from international cricket.

During his Test career, Ballance accumulated 1463 runs in 24 matches at an average of 40.31, including five centuries and seven half-centuries.

He is only the second player in the history of the sport to score Test centuries for two different countries, following the footsteps of former South Africa and Australia international Keppler Wessels.

Reacting to Ballance's appointment as coaching consultant, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said that the former cricketer’s deep understanding of English conditions will come in handy for the visitors’ tactical preparation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary Ballance to our coaching set-up for this historic tour. His deep understanding of English conditions, gained over years of playing at the highest level, will be a valuable asset to our team’s tactical preparation.”

Squads

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch and Sean Williams.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Cook, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue.