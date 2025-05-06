PSG's Ousmane Dembele fit for Champions League second leg tie against Arsenal

Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele during training at Paris St Germain Training Centre in Poissy on May 6, 2025.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Ousmane Dembele is fit for the second leg of the semifinal of the Champions League on Wednesday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Dembele sustained the injury during the first leg of the showdown last week at Emirates Stadium, after coming off midway through the second half.

The 27-year-old forward consequently missed PSG's 2-1 defeat against Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, where an own goal by Lucas Hernandez and a strike from Felix Lemaréchal in the added time of the first half propelled the hosts to a sensational victory despite Bradley Barcola pulling one back in the 46th.

Meanwhile, as per the latest development, Dembele started training on Monday to gear up for the high-stakes clash.

"He's been training with us for the last two days," said manager Luis Enrique.

"You saw him on Tuesday - a normal training session for him. He'll be available on Wednesday."

Dembele, who joined PSG in 2023 from Barcelona, is their top scorer this season with 33 goals in all competitions.

He also played a pivotal role in PSG's sensational victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, netting the sole goal of the clash.

The French forward opened the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing off a precise delivery from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia with a stunning strike that gave PSG the upper hand heading into the return leg.

The two sides will face off in the decisive second leg at Parc des Princes in Paris on May 8, with a place in the Champions League final at stake.