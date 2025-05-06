Sameen Rana backs Shaheen, Haris after defeat against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi react during their PSL 10 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 6, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars Team Director Sameen Rana on Tuesday, came out in support of under-fire pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, ranking them among the best bowlers in the world.

Shaheen and Haris, frontline pacers of both Qalandars and the Pakistan men’s cricket team, are being criticised for their underwhelming performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 blockbuster match against arch-rivals Karachi Kings here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The Kings, chasing a revised target of 168 in 15 overs, needed 48 runs in three overs with Muhammad Irfan Khan on strike.

Qalandars' captain Shaheen opted to bowl the crucial 16th over himself, but his decision backfired as Irfan smashed him for three sixes and consequently mustered 21 runs.

Shaheen brought Rauf to bowl the penultimate over when Kings needed 27 further runs. The right-arm pacer faced similar treatment as he went for 20 runs, leaving behind only seven runs for the final over.

Meanwhile, Rana, while speaking at the press conference here, defended the pacers despite their dismal death bowling in the aforementioned fixture, revealing they are also disappointed.

“Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi are the pride of Pakistan. They are the best bowlers in the world. Good and bad days come,” said Rana.

“I have a very deep connection with Shaheen and Haris Rauf. I understand them. They are more disappointed than I am and are desperate to do well,” he added.

Rana further backed his defence of Shaheen and Haris by stating that the remaining bowlers are equally responsible for the defeat, while denying the claims that the absence of another pacer cost them the match.

“It is unfortunate that we could not defend, but this notion is wrong that it was due to that we did not play a third pacer,” Rana emphasised.

“If Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf couldn't defend, neither could the rest.”