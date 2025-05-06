Sprinter Caleb Ewan announces shock retirement at age 30

Lotto–Dstny's Caleb Ewan ahead of satge 12 in Tour de France at Roanne to Belleville-En-Beaujolais on July 13, 2023. — Reuters

Sprinter Caleb Ewan has announced his sudden retirement from professional cycling at the age of 30.

“After much thought, I’ve decided to retire from professional cycling, effective immediately. This sport has been a major part of my life, shaping my path and offering experiences I’ll carry with me forever,” Ewan wrote.

Known as the “Pocket Rocket” for his explosive sprinting, Ewan racked up 65 career wins, including 11 Grand Tour stage victories—five at the Tour de France, five at the Giro d’Italia, and one at the Vuelta a España.

He was also a dominant force on home soil, winning nine stages at the Tour Down Under, and twice finishing second at Milan-San Remo.

Despite his success, the later stages of Ewan’s career were marred by instability. Following a difficult departure from Lotto Soudal and a short stint with Team Jayco-AlUla, he once again found himself without a team.

In early 2025, Ineos Grenadiers gave him a fresh opportunity. Ewan responded with a morale-boosting win at Coppi e Bartali Week and another at the Tour of the Basque Country, briefly reviving his form.

Ultimately, emotional fatigue and a changing relationship with the sport led to his decision to walk away. “What once felt like everything to me no longer does,” he admitted. “The last two seasons took a toll I couldn’t ignore.”

Ewan expressed gratitude to Ineos Grenadiers for restoring his confidence and thanked his fans for their unwavering support. Ineos CEO John Allert hailed him as “a winner in every sense of the word.”