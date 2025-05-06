Northampton Saints sign Callum Chick for next season

An undated image of Callum Chick. — Newcastle Falcons

Northampton Saints on Tuesday, announced the signing of Callum Chick for the upcoming 2025-26 season from Newcastle Falcons, for whom he made more than 150 appearances.

Chick, as a result, became the second forward to join the Saints after Italy prop Danilo Fischetti, roped in last month.

The 28-year-old, in a statement released by the Saints, described the move as 'perfect' over the prospect of working alongside great coaches and players in the club.

"I have aspirations to get more England caps, and in order to do that, I feel like I have experienced something new," Chick said.

"Northampton feels like a perfect move for me. I enjoy the brand of rugby, and they have some great coaches and players.

"The standard at Northampton across the board is great, but in particular the back row has got some fantastic players. I am looking forward to learning from them and putting that into my game. Competition for positions brings the best out of everyone, and, for myself, that is something I am looking forward to."

Newcastle's former captain has gained 173 metres, which ranks him fifth best, won Turnovers 12 times, putting him at eighth and, while 217 carries rank him 10th overall in the league.

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson claimed that the team management had also contacted Callum Chick a few years ago, but he refused the offer.

"We initially spoke to Callum a few years ago and were impressed with him then. At that stage, he decided to stay in Newcastle, and that loyalty speaks volumes about him – the way he's captained that side and had a huge impact there with the way he plays and how he has led in that environment," said Dowson.

"We were in the market for a ball-carrying back row, and Callum's got those attributes in spades; his ball-carrying and ability to move the ball, then there are his defensive hits, which we saw recently when we played against Newcastle."

Notably, Chick's move to Saints serves as another blow for the Falcons as one of their homegrown players and the captain leaves the club. Chick has started all 15 games for Newcastle in this year's Premiership.