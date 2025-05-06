Lewis Hamilton criticises Ferrari's strategy calls after frustrating Miami GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) after finishing third in the F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 3, 2025. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton took a swipe at his Ferrari team after a frustrating performance in the Miami Grand Prix, sarcastically accusing them of being too slow to make crucial decisions during the race.

“Have a tea break while you’re at it,” Hamilton quipped over team radio, expressing his frustration with the pit wall’s lack of urgency at key moments during Sunday’s race at the Hard Rock Stadium, which was dominated by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

The British driver was visibly unhappy with the performance of his SF-25, particularly its drag on the straights.

However, a major source of his irritation appeared to be his race engineer, Riccardo Adami, and their communication during the race.

Hamilton, who finished eighth behind teammate Charles Leclerc, was left baffled by Ferrari's slow reactions and unclear strategy calls. This was not the first time he voiced concern over the feedback he was receiving from Adami.

Here’s a glimpse of Hamilton’s radio exchange during the race:

Hamilton: “So hot here, mate. Just leave me to it now.”

Adami: “Understood. Soft 9 suggested. Soft 9.”

Hamilton: “Stop talking to me while I’m in frickin’ battle, man. Jeez.”

Hamilton: “I’m in the braking zone and you’re talking to me.”

Adami: “We need to recharge to attack.”

Hamilton: “God, so slow in the straights, man. It’s so draggy.”

Hamilton: “How is this pace? I can’t really go any quicker.”

Adami: “Now it’s 32.6, and Charles 32.7.”

Hamilton: “My tyres are pretty poor. A little understeer. I don’t know what to say.”

Hamilton: “Everyone ahead stopped, right?”

Adami: “Yep. Everyone ahead on hard. Russell on medium.”

Hamilton: “How long to go? Jesus Christ. We’re so slow today.”

Adami: “25 laps to go when you cross the line.”

After the race, the 40-year-old explained his comments, attributing them to the heat of the moment.

“Fred [Vasseur] came to my room—I just put my hand on his shoulder and calmed down,” Hamilton said. “It’s not good to be so sensitive. I could’ve said way worse things on the radio. Some of it was sarcasm.”

“You’ve got to understand we’re under a huge amount of pressure inside the car. You’re never going to get the most peaceful messages in the heat of battle,” he added.

It was a disappointing weekend for Ferrari, with Leclerc finishing seventh and Hamilton eighth—more than a minute behind race winner Piastri.