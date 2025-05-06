Quetta Gladiators become first team to qualify for PSL 10 playoffs

Quetta Gladiators' players celebrate a dismissal during their PSL 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators have officially qualified for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 playoffs, the marquee league confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement was made on the social media handles of the PSL through an animated poster, designed as per the theme of the Gladiators, featuring skipper Saud Shakeel, veteran pacer Mohammad Amir and hard-hitting batter Rilee Rossouw.

“The Gladiators are in,” wrote PSL on its official social media handles. "Quetta Gladiators marched their way into the playoffs—who’s ready?”





The Gladiators are currently at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 11 points in eight matches and a Net Run Rate of 0.906.

The former champions had a flying start to their campaign as they outclassed arch-rivals Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs, thanks to an all-round effort.

They then suffered back-to-back massive defeats against Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, which left them languishing just above the bottom-placed Multan Sultans, who are already knocked out of the playoffs race.

The Saud-led side, however, made an astounding comeback by winning four out of their next five matches, one of which ended in a no result against Qalandars.

Despite booking their spot in the playoffs, the next two matches are significant for Quetta Gladiators as they vie to finish in the Top Two, as they would get two chances to qualify for the PSL 10 final.

Their next match is scheduled against defending champions Islamabad United on Wednesday in Rawalpindi, while their last league-stage match is slated to be played on Sunday against bottom-placed Sultans.