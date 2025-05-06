Mark Williams applauds Zhao Xintong after World Championship triumph

China's Xintong Zhao celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Wales' Mark Williams in World Snooker Championship at The Crucible Theatre on May 5, 2025. — Reuters

Crucible runner-up Mark Williams, who is decades older than Zhao Xintong, has heaped praise on the Chinese sensation, declaring that Zhao is exactly the kind of player the sport needs.

The 50-year-old Williams made the comments following his 17-12 defeat to Zhao, highlighting the young star's exceptional skills.

“I have nothing but admiration for him,” Williams said.

“To do what he's done—being out for two years due to a suspension after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal, then coming back and practically winning every match from qualifying to the main tournament—is just an incredible achievement," he added.

Mark expressed his awe at Zhao’s speed and shot-making ability. "He’s very fast, electric, and willing to attempt difficult shots. He can pot the ball from anywhere."

“He’s just strolling. Pots from anywhere. Walks around without a care in the world. Two minutes later, he’s on 65. Gee whizz, he’s got to sixty like that. It’s frightening,” Williams said.

“He goes for his shots and made most of them in the final—really tough shots. They don’t go in all the time, and when they don’t, it looks a bit erratic. But when they do, you don’t want to be on the other side of him, that’s for sure."

Zhao, who stunned Ronnie O'Sullivan in the semi-final, began his remarkable journey toward becoming the world champion 29 days ago, having to win four qualifying matches.

In addition to claiming £500,000 in prize money, Zhao is set to climb to 11th in the world rankings.

His promising career hit a setback in 2023 when he was one of 10 Chinese players sanctioned following an investigation into match-fixing.

However, Zhao will return to the main professional tour next season, and Williams now believes the sky’s the limit for the 26-year-old.

“Some of the balls he can pot are unbelievable,” Williams added, acknowledging Zhao’s immense talent.