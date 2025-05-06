CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan speaks out on MS Dhoni’s IPL future

CSK's MS Dhoni playes a shot against KKR during 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Chennai on April 11, 2025. — BCCI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the franchise will not interfere in MS Dhoni’s retirement decision, stating that the legendary captain will decide on his future when he feels the time is right.

Speaking to Indian media ahead of CSK’s upcoming clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 7, 2025, Viswanathan said that while the franchise is preparing for a youth-focused rebuild, Dhoni remains in full control of his retirement plans.

“MS Dhoni’s decision will always remain with him,” said Viswanathan. “We would not influence him in any way. If he decides, he will let us know.”

The statement comes as CSK endure a disappointing campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

With just four points from 11 matches—two wins and nine losses—the franchise is already out of playoff contention and currently sits at the bottom of the points table.

Dhoni’s potential retirement has been a topic of heavy speculation, especially after his cryptic remark during the toss at Chepauk on April 30. When asked if this was his final season, the 43-year-old responded with a smile, “I don’t even know if I’ll play the next game.”

Despite the uncertainty, Viswanathan emphasized that CSK’s future strategy will revolve around developing younger players. “We have some very talented young players and going forward, our focus will be on youth,” he added.

The former Indian captain has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008 and has led CSK to five IPL titles—2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023—cementing the team as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament’s history.