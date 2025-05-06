Real Madrid eye Trent Alexander-Arnold before Club World Cup: reports

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after the match against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid are working to complete the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the Club World Cup, with the 26-year-old England international expected to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract expires this summer.

Alexander-Arnold's current deal with Liverpool runs until June 30, but the Club World Cup is scheduled to begin 16 days earlier.

According to reports, Real Madrid have already approached Liverpool to discuss the possibility of negotiating an early release for the right-back, allowing him to be part of their squad for the FIFA-organized tournament in the United States.

It is understood that Real Madrid are considering offering around €1 million (£850,000) to secure Alexander-Arnold's early release.

Additionally, the Spanish club may cover the wages Liverpool still owe the player as part of their efforts to reach a mutual agreement. Sources have described the ongoing talks between all parties as amicable.

FIFA has confirmed a short initial transfer window from June 1 to June 10, designed to allow teams to finalise their squads ahead of the competition.

Speculation suggests that Alexander-Arnold has verbally agreed to join Madrid following the announcement of his departure from Liverpool.

"I think, first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision. There's been a lot of thought and emotion behind it," said Alexander-Arnold.

"I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams—everything I ever wanted to achieve here.

"Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I feel like I've reached a point where I need a change, a new challenge—for me as a player and as a person. I believe now is the right time."

A product of Liverpool's Academy, Alexander-Arnold joined the club at the age of six and made his senior debut in 2016.

During his time at Anfield, he has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals, and won eight major titles, including a trophy in the current season.