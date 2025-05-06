Which cities could become new teams in PSL 11?

Mohammad Nawaz plays a short during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 03, 2025. — PCB

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is gearing up for an exciting expansion, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirming plans to introduce two new teams for the upcoming 11th edition.

However, there has been some confusion surrounding the cities that might be included among these new franchises.

Sources clarified that the cities circulating on social media, quoting PSL CEO Salman Naseer, such as Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sialkot and Faisalabad, are not confirmed as new franchises.

These cities were named merely as examples and should not be considered final choices.

The sources further emphasised that no official decision has been made regarding the selection of cities for the new teams, and fans can expect an official announcement at the appropriate time.

It is pertinent to mention that there will be a franchise bidding process, and once the bidding is complete, the successful bidders will be presented with options.

Among these options, potential cities will be listed, and the bidders will have the final say in choosing which city they want to go with.

The PSL, which started in 2016 with five teams—Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators—expanded to six teams in 2018 with the addition of Multan Sultans.

As the ongoing 10th edition of the league nears its conclusion, Multan Sultans have already been eliminated, Quetta Gladiators have become the first team to qualify for the PSL 10 playoffs, while Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar are competing for the remaining playoff spots.

The points table currently shows Quetta Gladiators leading with five wins and 11 points, followed by Islamabad and Karachi with 10 points each. Lahore sits fourth with nine points, while Peshawar Zalmi rounds out the top five with eight points.

Looking ahead, the 11th edition of the PSL is once again expected to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL), as both tournaments are scheduled for the April-May period.

This clash occurs because the 2026 T20 World Cup, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is set to begin in February.