Ramiz Raja urges PCB to revamp PSL with auction system

An undated picture of Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja. — PCB

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has called for a major revamp of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), urging the PCB to adopt an auction system for player selection instead of the current draft process.

In a statement made on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, Raja highlighted the need for the PCB to explore various strategies to attract top international players to the league.

He believes the PSL must evolve if it is to remain competitive with other major global cricket leagues.

"In my opinion, the PSL would be better suited to an auction model as we are competing with other leagues. To be the best, we need to bring in the best players."

The former PCB chief suggested that if implementing a full auction system isn't practical at the moment, the PCB should at least consider using an auction to select the top-tier players, allowing franchises to secure big names for their teams.

"My suggestion is that if the PCB cannot go for an auction system for the entire PSL, at least the top players should be selected through an auction, so that the best options are available and franchises can buy these big names," he added.

The former cricketer also emphasised the importance of showcasing domestic talent, stressing that the PSL's success relies heavily on local players.

He noted that it is the performance of domestic players that drives the league's success and contributes to its growth.

"Leagues are powered by domestic talent. Our local players must step up and perform well. Pakistani batters and bowlers need to take wickets, score runs, and handle pressure situations during matches. Young players must learn to manage pressure during crucial moments," he stated.

Raja concluded by urging the PCB to consider transitioning the PSL to an auction system soon, ensuring the league's continued success and global recognition.