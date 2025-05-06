Abbas Afridi names THIS former Pakistan pacer as his idol

An undated picture of Karachi Kings' Mohammad Abbas Afridi. — Karachi Kings

Pakistan's all-rounder Mohammad Abbas Afridi opens up about the significant influence that former fast bowler Umar Gul has had on his career, revealing that Gul is his idol.

In a candid interview with a local social media platform on Monday, Afridi shared insights into his cricketing journey, expressing his deep admiration for the legendary pacer.

"Umar Gul is my uncle and my idol. I started playing cricket by watching him, and I always aim to deliver match-winning performances like him," said Afridi.

Afridi also highlighted how he seeks advice from Gul to improve his game, especially his batting skills.

"Before the PSL, Umar Gul took me for practice sessions where we worked on power hitting, and it helped me a lot," he added.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old described himself as an all-rounder, stating that he prefers batting to bowling.

"I consider myself an all-rounder, but I haven't had enough opportunities to showcase my full potential yet. I focus more on batting than bowling, and my goal is to establish myself as a true all-rounder," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in 20 T20I matches and has taken 33 wickets and scored 93 runs in his career so far.

He is currently playing for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, where he has impressed with his performance, claiming 15 wickets in eight innings, sharing the top wicket-taker spot with West Indies' Jason Holder.

For the unversed, Karachi Kings now sit in third place in the PSL 10 points table with five wins and three defeats out of eight games.

They will play their next match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.