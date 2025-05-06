SLC hires former-Indian coach for 10-day fielding program across squads

An undated picture of BCCI-certified Level 3 coach R Sridhar. — BCCI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Tuesday that it has appointed R Sridhar, the former fielding coach of India, to lead a 10-day intensive fielding program.

The training camp, which will begin on May 7, is designed to benefit players at various levels — from the senior men's and women's national teams to emerging talent, including U-19 and women’s ‘A’ teams, as well as premier club players.

Sridhar, a BCCI-certified Level 3 coach, is renowned for transforming India’s fielding during his tenure from 2014 to 2021. Over the course of more than 300 international matches, he was integral in improving India’s fielding standards.

Now, Sri Lanka aims to leverage that extensive experience to build sharper, more agile fielders across all formats and teams.

According to an official statement from SLC, Sridhar's training sessions will include drills, skill-specific exercises, and game-simulation scenarios designed to help players respond more effectively in real-match situations.

He will start by working with the men’s senior national team before progressing to other squads.

Although the Sri Lanka women’s national team is currently engaged in a tri-nation series involving India and South Africa, they may only be able to partially attend the program.

However, their recent victory over India — under the leadership of Chamari Athapaththu — indicates a rising level of competitiveness, something SLC is eager to build upon.

SLC elaborated on Sridhar’s role, stating, “The former India fielding coach will start with the men’s national team and then move to other groups, conducting drills that mimic match conditions to build consistency and confidence.”

It is pertinent to mention that SLC has a history of short-term coaching appointments, having previously brought in experts like Wasim Akram, Aaqib Javed, and Jonty Rhodes.

Earlier this year, Rajasthan Royals’ performance director Zubin Bharucha also conducted a short-term batting program, further emphasising SLC’s commitment to enhancing player skills at every level.