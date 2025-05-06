AJ Smith-Shawver shines as Atlanta Braves blank Cincinnati Reds

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen (2) and second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrate after a victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park in Atlanta on May 5, 2025. — Reuters



ATLANTA: AJ Smith-Shawver flirted with history on Monday night, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 4-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park.

The 21-year-old right-hander dominated through seven-plus innings, striking out five and walking four in his 11th career MLB start — and fifth this season. He threw 60 of his 99 pitches for strikes and pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in his career.

Matt Olson provided the offensive spark with an inside-the-park home run in the third inning, driving in both Austin Riley and himself after Reds outfielder Tyler Callihan crashed into the wall attempting to make the catch.

Callihan suffered a fractured left forearm on the play and exited the game.

Nick Allen contributed defensively for the Braves with a key play on a hard-hit grounder in the third inning, helping preserve the no-hit bid.

Alex Verdugo and Austin Riley also chipped in with RBIs during the third-inning rally, giving the Braves all the cushion they would need.

Smith-Shawver's no-hit bid ended in the eighth when Santiago Espinal singled for the Reds’ lone hit of the game. However, Espinal was quickly erased on an inning-ending double play.

Reliever Enyel De Los Santos closed out the ninth, issuing one walk but securing the combined one-hitter to seal the win for Atlanta.

Brady Singer (4-2) took the loss for Cincinnati, allowing four runs on seven hits over six innings.

The Braves and Reds will meet again Tuesday night for the second game of their four-game series.