‘Thought my career was over’: Virat Kohli recalls 2009 Pakistan defeat

Virat Kohli has revealed that one of the most defining moments of his early career came during India’s high-stakes clash against Pakistan in the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy.

Speaking on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) podcast on Tuesday, Kohli opened up about the immense pressure he faced as a last-minute replacement for an injured Yuvraj Singh.

Kohli, then a young and relatively inexperienced player, managed just 16 runs before being dismissed while attempting to hit Shahid Afridi over the top. India eventually lost the match by 54 runs, leaving Kohli devastated.

“That was my first India-Pakistan game. I scored about 16. I tried to hit Shahid Afridi for a six straight down the ground and got caught at long-on. We lost that game. It was an important moment, and my heart was beating so fast through the whole innings. I couldn’t process everything that happened within those four days,” Kohli recalled.

He admitted that the poor performance filled him with self-doubt, making him feel like he had blown his only chance to establish himself in the Indian team.

“It was a big loss and I just couldn’t sleep. I was awake till five in the morning, staring at the ceiling. I thought, ‘This is it. I’ve been called back after a year, and I’ve messed it all up. I don’t know how this is going to shape up.’ I had a lot of moments like that where I really doubted myself. I had to recalibrate and slowly build myself back up,” he shared.

Despite the setback, Kohli said the experience became a turning point. It fueled his drive to become more resilient and grow into one of India's most dependable players — particularly in pressure-filled encounters against Pakistan.

The former India captain also reflected on another key figure from his early cricketing journey — former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher — who played a significant mentoring role during the 2008 IPL season with RCB.

“Out of all the players I played with initially, Mark Boucher had the biggest impact on me as a young kid. He was the only one who came in with the mindset, ‘I’m going to help some of the young Indian players,’” said Kohli.

According to Kohli, Boucher didn’t wait to be asked for advice. He observed Kohli’s batting closely, identified technical flaws, and immediately stepped in to help.

"He saw me play and saw a bit of potential. He figured out what my weaknesses could be, like if I wanted to go to the next level, this is what I need to do, without me asking him anything," he said.

He said, 'Okay, I have seen you play this and we need to work on this, that and a couple more things.' So, he took me to the nets, he said, 'You need to work on the short ball. No one is going to give you a chance in international cricket if you cannot pull the ball,' he added.

The former South African wicketkeeper even used tennis balls during net sessions to simulate short-pitched deliveries, pushing Kohli out of his comfort zone.