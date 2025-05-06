Alberto Del Rio returns as WWE begins revamp of AAA roster

Alberto Del Rio attends WWE SummerSlam Press Conference at Beverly Hills Hotel on August 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. — WWE

Former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio has officially returned to the WWE umbrella as the company begins overhauling the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide roster following its acquisition during WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Though the historic deal between WWE and AAA is set to be finalized later this year, WWE has already taken major steps to reshape the promotion's future.

According to Super Luchas Editor-in-Chief Ernesto Ocamo, WWE has signed a wave of top-tier AAA talent.

Alongside Del Rio, the roster now features names like El Hijo del Vikingo, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner, La Parka, Lady Maravilla, Niño Hamburguesa, Lady Flammer, and La Hiedra — marking a new era for the Mexican promotion under WWE’s direction.

This move marks Del Rio's first involvement with WWE in nearly nine years.

The 47-year-old, known as "The Pride of Mexico," previously enjoyed two successful stints with WWE, where he earned a decorated resume: four World Championships, two United States Championships, a Money in the Bank win, and a Royal Rumble victory.

He remains the first Mexican-born world champion in WWE history.

The 47-year-old, who recently captured the AAA Mega Championship for the second time in his career, is now aiming to recreate his past success in Mexico under this new WWE-AAA alliance.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long weighed in on Del Rio's potential return to WWE programming, praising the veteran for overcoming personal challenges.

"Well, you never say never. It's just that simple, you know what I mean? Like I said, I had a chance to work with him, nice guy, great guy, great attitude and everything, so I think, you know, he had a few demons," Long said.

"We've all had them. So I think that he's pretty much got his life straightened out, and I think if they did brought him back, he'd be a great hand to them," he added.

Del Rio's most recent WWE run saw him return at Hell in a Cell 2015, where he stunned fans by ending John Cena’s U.S. Title reign on his first night back — a testament to his ability to deliver under pressure.