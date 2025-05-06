Leadership transition on cards as India gears up for England Test series

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma during the presentation ceremony post the conclusion of the fifth NRMA Insurance Test match of Border Gavaskar trophy between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 05, 2025 in Sydney,

India's Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England is expected to be announced in the coming days, with the tour set to begin on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds.

As the team prepares to embark on a fresh ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, discussions around leadership and the future of senior players have taken center stage.

The previous WTC cycle ended on a disappointing note for India, with series losses at home and in Australia. With a clean slate ahead, the selectors and team management have the opportunity to rebuild—but not without facing tough questions.

Chief among them is the form and long-term role of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom have come under increasing scrutiny for their performances in the longest format.

Additionally, the leadership structure within the Test team may be due for an overhaul.

While Rohit Sharma is expected to retain the captaincy, reports suggest that his deputy, Jasprit Bumrah, could be removed from the role due to his recurring injuries and the demands of workload management.

In his place, Shubman Gill—currently vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is—is viewed as a strong contender to take over the leadership mantle in the near future. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is also being considered for a future leadership role.

The leadership discussion intensified during India’s last Test series in Australia. Rohit missed the opening Test in Perth due to personal reasons, with Bumrah leading the team to a memorable victory.

Rohit returned for the next three matches but opted out of the final Test in Sydney, citing poor form. Bumrah stepped in again but suffered a back injury, ruling him out of action for nearly three months.

According to media reports, a senior player expressed interest in returning as captain for the England tour, but the team management rejected the proposal, stressing the importance of consistency and long-term planning.

“A new WTC cycle is starting. The future and continuity have to be kept in mind as far as the team is concerned. Even coach Gautam Gambhir would want a set of players he is likely to work with for an extended period. There can’t be any stop-gap solutions for such an important series. The last two Test series haven’t been ideal for the team, and the England series is very crucial,” a source claimed.

Following the opener in Leeds, the rest of the Test matches are scheduled to be held at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.