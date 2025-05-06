Marnus Labuschagne joins Glamorgan for key matches before WTC final

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne enjoyed his bowling success against England during 1st ODI at Trent Bridge on September 19, 2024. — AFP

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is set to make a return to Glamorgan for two crucial County Championship matches against Northamptonshire and Middlesex later in May, providing a significant boost for the Welsh county.

The Australian Test star will rejoin Glamorgan for a short stint, marking his sixth season with the club, ahead of the World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled to begin at Lord’s on June 11, 2025.

The 30-year-old, who has played 57 Tests for Australia, has had limited availability for Glamorgan recently due to international commitments and paternity leave.

However, his return to the county comes at a crucial time, as the team looks to make an impact in the County Championship.

Labuschagne has a stellar record in county cricket, having scored 10 centuries and 13 fifties in just 30 four-day appearances for Glamorgan since his breakout 2019 season. This successful stint helped pave the way for his subsequent Ashes performances.

Known for his top-order batting, Labuschagne has also contributed with the ball as a leg-spinner, showcasing his versatility on the field.

During Labuschagne’s stay, Glamorgan will be able to field three overseas players, including South African veteran Colin Ingram and Sri Lankan fast bowler Asitha Fernando, who has struggled to find form since his arrival. The club may rotate these players to strengthen their squad.

Head coach Richard Dawson also shared plans to bolster the coaching setup, bringing in former Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey and current Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott in advisory roles.

Glamorgan, currently sitting at the bottom of Division Two, showed signs of improvement in their recent draw against Derbyshire. The team has three more red-ball games before shifting focus to the T20 Blast, which begins on June 1 against Middlesex.

It is pertinent to mention that Australia confirmed its place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final by winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, clinching a 3-1 series victory in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, South Africa has reached the final for the first time in history, following a dominant 2-0 whitewash series win over Pakistan.