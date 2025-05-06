Denver Nuggets rally late to edge Thunder in NBA playoffs thriller

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) during the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on May 5, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Nikola Jokic delivered a sensational performance to lead the Denver Nuggets to a dramatic 121-119 comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal series at the Paycom Center on Monday night.

Jokic once again showcased why he’s considered one of the NBA’s premier stars, racking up 42 points, 22 rebounds, and six assists.

Aaron Gordon also made a significant impact, contributing 22 points, 14 rebounds, and a decisive three-pointer with just 2.8 seconds remaining on the clock.

“We just didn’t want to miss the moment, didn’t want to miss the opportunity,” Gordon said after the game.

“We knew that if we waited, it might be too late. I’m glad we showed our mettle, our grit — but we’re not satisfied,” he added.

Denver’s interim coach David Adelman was full of praise for Gordon’s all-around performance.

“Aaron’s going to be a hero again,” Adelman said. “But I’m also looking at 14 rebounds, 22 points, ball-handling responsibilities, leadership. He is a Denver Nugget, man — he’s the soul of our team. It’s cool to see him have two moments that no one will forget.”

The Thunder controlled much of the game, taking a 60-50 lead into halftime and maintaining a double-digit advantage for most of the fourth quarter. However, Jokic erupted for 18 points in the final period, turning the tide in Denver’s favor.

Despite a stellar effort from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who posted 33 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, the Thunder fell short by the narrowest of margins.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday.