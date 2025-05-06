'Natural match-winner': Babar Azam applauds Saim Ayub’s return to form

Peshawar Zalmi's captain Babar Azam (Right) and Saim Ayub after post match discussion during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 09. — Screengrab

MULTAN: Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam lauded young batter Saim Ayub for his mature and aggressive innings, which played a pivotal role in Zalmi's commanding seven-wicket victory over Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Monday.

Chasing a modest target of 109, Zalmi comfortably crossed the line in just 13 overs, with Ayub leading from the front.

The 22-year-old, who had been out of form in recent matches, bounced back in style with a brilliant knock of 49 runs off 33 balls, laced with four boundaries and three towering sixes.

During the post-match presentation, Babar expressed his delight at Ayub’s timely return to form and called the performance a much-needed boost for both the player and the team.

“We were all eagerly waiting for Saim Ayub to come back into form. Tonight, he played a sensible yet aggressive knock when the team needed it most,” Babar said.

“I especially want to highlight Saim’s performance. It was vital not just for his confidence, but also for maintaining the team’s overall balance,” he added.

The 30-year-old further hailed Ayub as a “game-changer,” underlining his importance in Zalmi’s PSL campaign.

“He is a natural match-winner. When Saim is in form, he can single-handedly take the game away from any opposition. Today’s innings was a reminder of his immense talent and value to the team,” the skipper remarked.

Reflecting on Ayub’s recent struggles, Babar shared that a short break had allowed the youngster to reset mentally and return with renewed focus.

“He is still young and learning. Sometimes, stepping away for a bit helps clear the mind. We want our young players to go through challenges and emerge stronger,” he said.

Babar also praised his bowlers for setting the tone of the match by exploiting the conditions effectively.

“We didn’t expect the pitch to behave the way it did, but our bowlers adapted brilliantly. Bowling hard lengths and sticking to the plan allowed us to restrict them early on,” he concluded.