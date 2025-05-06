Dominic Cork identifies THIS pacer as future star of Pakistan cricket

Former England cricketer Dominic Cork has identified Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler, Ali Raza, as a future star, praising the youngster’s potential to rise through the ranks and represent the national team at the international level.

Cork expressed strong admiration for Raza’s bowling skills and believes the young pacer has the talent to lead Pakistan’s bowling attack in the years to come.

“This competition for the PCB is to grow young talent to play for Pakistan. I believe Ali Raza can be opening the bowling for Pakistan, that’s how good I think he can be,” said Cork.

Ali Raza, currently showcasing his talent in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 for Peshawar Zalmi, has been in impressive form.

The 17-year-old has claimed nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.11 and an economy rate of 8.03.

His standout performances have put him in contention for selection in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to begin later this month.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shortlisted five players for the series — four experienced campaigners and one rising talent. The players under consideration include Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, and Ali Raza.

In a separate development, the PCB has officially confirmed that Bangladesh will tour Pakistan in May for a five-match T20 International series.

Initially part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) as a series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, the format has now been revised to include only T20Is.

The series will be held across two venues — Faisalabad and Lahore — from May 25 to June 3. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which recently hosted the Champions One-Day Cup and National T20 Cup, will stage the first two matches on May 25 and 27.

The remaining three games will be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on May 30, June 1, and June 3. All matches are scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM local time.

Pakistan holds a dominant record over Bangladesh in T20Is, having won 16 out of 19 encounters, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious just three times.

