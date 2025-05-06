West Indies announce ODI squad for Ireland and England tours

West Indies players pose with the series-winning trophy after their 3-0 ODI series win over Bangladesh in Basseterre on December 12, 2024. — AFP

The West Indies have named a largely unchanged 15-man squad for their upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland and England.

Notably, Shimron Hetmyer, who is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been left out of the touring party that whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 in December. Wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew makes a return to the squad.

Shai Hope will lead the side, with Brandon King and Evin Lewis expected to open the batting, while Keacy Carty is likely to come in at No. 3.

Fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Matthew Forde have recovered from injuries that sidelined them during the Bangladesh series.

Meanwhile, Amir Jangoo, who scored a brilliant 79-ball century on debut in St Kitts, will be aiming for a regular spot in the playing XI.

The three-match ODI series against Ireland begins on May 21 at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin.

West Indies currently sit ninth in the ICC ODI rankings and are aiming to secure automatic qualification for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The team ended 2024 on a high with series victories over both Bangladesh and England.

"These matches form a critical component towards the 2027 World Cup and there are signs of the team building consistency following the series sweep against Bangladesh and the win over England late last year," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said.

"We expect the conditions to be challenging but we are creating a culture and mindset which emphasise playing the brand of cricket that is taking us closer to some of our overall objectives," he added.

As part of structural changes, former West Indies pacer Ravi Rampaul has been appointed as bowling coach, replacing James Franklin. Additionally, former Ireland allrounder Kevin O'Brien will join the coaching staff for the Ireland leg of the tour.

Following the Ireland series, West Indies will travel to England for another three-match ODI series starting at Edgbaston on May 29, followed by a three-match T20I series. The T20I squad is yet to be announced.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd