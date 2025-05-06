Riyan Parag enters IPL history with six consecutive sixes

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag scored a boundary in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2025 at Delhi on April 16, 2025. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Riyan Parag produced one of the most electrifying innings of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday, hammering a blistering 95 off just 45 balls.

Despite his heroics, Rajasthan Royals fell agonisingly short, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by a single run in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens.

Although the Royals were already out of playoff contention, Parag’s sensational performance carved his name into the IPL record books.

The 23-year-old all-rounder smashed eight sixes and six fours during his knock.

In a stunning display of clean hitting, he became the first player in IPL history to hit six consecutive sixes across two overs—a feat never achieved before in the league.

The streak began in the 13th over, where Parag took Moeen Ali to the cleaners. After a six off the second ball, he followed up with three more on the third, fourth, and fifth deliveries.

Moeen then bowled a wide, which was punished with yet another maximum on the final ball. Parag continued his onslaught in the next over, launching the second ball from Varun Chakravarthy for a six—completing the unprecedented sequence of six sixes from six legal deliveries.

With 377 runs in 12 matches this season, Parag has emerged as one of Rajasthan's standout performers and now joins a select group of players known for hitting sixes in clusters.

Players with five consecutive sixes in IPL history:

Chris Gayle (RCB vs PW, 2012)

Kieron Pollard (MI vs SRH, 2013)

Rinku Singh (KKR vs GT, 2023)

Players to hit six sixes in an over (all formats):

Sir Garfield Sobers (1968)

Ravi Shastri (1985)

Herschelle Gibbs (2007)

Yuvraj Singh (2007)

Ross Whiteley (2017)

Hazratullah Zazai (2018)

Leo Carter (2020)

Kieron Pollard (2021)

Thisara Perera (2021)