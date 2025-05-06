PSL 10 points table after Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi's Luke Wood (centre) celebrates with Ahmed Daniyal (left) after taking a wicket during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on May 5, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: 2021 champions Peshawar Zalmi romped to a crushing seven-wicket victory over hosts Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the hosts could accumulate 108 runs before getting bowled out in 19.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Shai Hope remained the top-scorer for the 2021 champions with a cautious 23 off 21 deliveries, followed by Tayyab Tahir, who made a brisk 22.

Skipper Rizwan (17), his fellow opener Yasir Khan (10) and Mohammad Hasnain (11) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Ahmed Daniyal was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, finishing with figures of 3/17 in four overs. Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood claimed two wickets each, while Ali Raza, Saim Ayub, and Alzarri Joseph took one apiece.

In response, Zalmi comfortably chased down the 109-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 42 balls to spare to hand Sultans their eighth defeat in the ongoing PSL 10.

Leading the way for the visitors was their opening batter Saim Ayub, who top-scored with a 33-ball 49, studded with four fours and three sixes.

He was supported by middle-order batter Max Bryant, who scored an unbeaten 38 off 20 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Shahid Aziz led the bowling charge for Sultans with two wickets, while David Willey chipped in with one scalp.

Despite chasing down the meagre target with 42 balls to spare, Peshawar Zalmi remained fifth in the standings with eight points in eight matches but closed in on fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars, who have nine points in nine fixtures.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Quetta Gladiators 8 5 2 1 11 0.906 Islamabad United 8 5 3 0 10 0.650 Karachi Kings 8 5 3 0 10 0.433 Lahore Qalandars 9 4 4 1 9 0.958 Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 0 8 -0.082 Multan Sultans 9 1 8 0 2 -2.708

Quetta Gladiators remained at the top of the PSL 10 standings with 11 points in eight matches, followed by defending champions Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, who both have 10 points in eight matches.

2021 champions Multan Sultans, who are already out of the playoffs race, remained at the bottom with just two points in nine matches.