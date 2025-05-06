Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Multan Sultans’ defeat against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan at the toss for their PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on May 5, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan termed lack of execution and sloppy fielding as the key factors behind their seven-wicket defeat against Peshawar Zalmi in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the hosts could accumulate 108 runs before getting bowled out in 19.1 overs.

Middle-order batter Shai Hope remained the top-scorer for the 2021 champions with a cautious 23 off 21 deliveries, followed by Tayyab Tahir, who made a brisk 22.

Skipper Rizwan (17), his fellow opener Yasir Khan (10) and Mohammad Hasnain (11) were the other batters to amass double figures.

Ahmed Daniyal was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, finishing with figures of 3/17 in four overs. Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood claimed two wickets each, while Ali Raza, Saim Ayub, and Alzarri Joseph took one apiece.

In response, Zalmi comfortably chased down the 109-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 42 balls to spare to hand Sultans their eighth defeat in the ongoing PSL 10.

Leading the way for the visitors was their opening batter Saim Ayub, who top-scored with a 33-ball 49, studded with four fours and three sixes.

He was supported by middle-order batter Max Bryant, who scored an unbeaten 38 off 20 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Shahid Aziz led the bowling charge for Sultans with two wickets, while David Willey chipped in with one scalp.

Reflecting on the 2021 champions’ eighth defeat in the ongoing PSL 10, Mohammad Rizwan lamented that the hosts failed to execute their plans.

"The ball was coming onto the bat well in the first innings, but it started to behave a bit differently later on. In the second innings, they batted really well, and unfortunately, we failed to execute our plans,” said Rizwan.

Highlighting the positives from their seven-wicket defeat, Rizwan lauded young pacer Shahid, who dismissed Babar Azam and Saim Ayub.

“Shahid has bowled exceptionally well, and we also have Ubaid, who’s been doing a great job. The youngsters are performing really well—Ali Raza, for instance, has impressed,” Rizwan said.

“Last season, we had top players like Mohammad Ali, but now they're playing for different teams. The names in the squad don't matter much; if you drop too many catches, it will cost you.

“The Multan crowd supports good cricket, and I hope we can give them a performance that fills the stadium again."