Fatima Sana nominated for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

Pakistan's Fatima Sana reacts during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, unveiled the nominees for the Women’s Player of the Month Award for April 2025, including Pakistan captain Fatima Sana.

Fatima faces stiff competition from her West Indies and Scotland counterparts Hayley Matthews and Katherine Bryce respectively, who also delivered notable performances during the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, held in Lahore last month.

The Pakistan captain played a pivotal role in their unbeaten campaign at the Qualifiers as she picked up 12 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of just 3.97.

Her best bowling figures came against Scotland when she picked up four wickets for just 23 runs in five overs.

Fatima Sana also made handy contributions with the bat, the highlight of which was her 62-run knock against Thailand.

West Indies captain Matthews showcased her all-round brilliance in the six-team tournament as she finished as the leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps in five innings at an average of 15.84 besides accumulating 240 runs at a strike rate of 116.50, averaging 60.

Her best performance came against Scotland when she backed her four-wicket haul with a match-winning century.

In West Indies’ final game of the Qualifier, Matthews scored a blistering 70 off just 29 deliveries as the Caribbean side needed to chase down 167 inside 10.1 overs.

Despite her swashbuckling knock, West Indies failed to secure the coveted World Cup spot as they finished third due to a bleak Net Run Rate margin of 0.01.

Bryce also earned the nomination for spearheading Scotland’s spirited campaign with all-round performances.

She finished the tournament as the leading run-getter, scoring 293 runs in five innings at an astounding average of 73.25.

Bryce also recorded the highest individual score of the qualifying event when she smashed an unbeaten 131 off 137 deliveries.

The Scotland captain was also an impressive outlet with the ball, picking up six wickets in the six-team event.

For her all-round performances, Katherine Bryce was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.