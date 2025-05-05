PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi thump Multan Sultans to boost playoffs hopes

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam and Saim Ayub bump fists during their PSL 10 match against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on May 5, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: A combined bowling effort, followed by Saim Ayub’s 49-run knock, led Peshawar Zalmi to a resounding seven-wicket victory over bottom-placed Multan Sultans in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest 109-run target, the Zalmi knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 42 balls to spare to register their fourth victory, which helped them close in on fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars.

The 2017 champions, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Mitchell Owen (one) fell victim to David Willey in the first over with just eight runs on the board.

Ayub then put together a one-sided 49-run partnership for the second wicket with skipper Babar Azam, who scored a scratchy 13-ball eight before being cleaned up by emerging pacer Shahid Aziz in the seventh over.

Aziz struck again in his next over to dismiss set batter Ayub, who remained the top-scorer for Zalmi with a 33-ball 49, studded with four fours and three sixes.

Bryant, on the other hand, batted until the end and steered Zalmi to a comfortable victory with an unbeaten 38 off 20 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

He also shared a match-winning 40-run partnership with Mohammad Haris, who scored seven not out from 10 deliveries.

Shahid Aziz led the Sultans’ bowling charge with two wickets for just 17 runs in his three overs, while Willey bagged one.

Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to bat first backfired as their batting unfolded on just 108 in 19.1 overs.

The home side got off to a shaky start to their innings as both their openers Yasir Khan (10) and skipper Rizwan (17) fell inside the batting powerplay with just 34 runs on the board.

Following the back-to-back blows, Tayyab Tahir attempted to launch a counterattack with a brisk cameo but could only muster 22 off 18 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six as he fell victim to Ahmed Daniyal in the ninth over.

His dismissal sparked a collapse as Sultans lost three more wickets in quick succession and consequently slipped further to 66/6 in 12.1 overs.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope, who held his ground firm during the collapse, then shared a cautious 20-run partnership with David Willey before eventually getting caught and bowled by Alzarri Joseph in the 15th over after top-scoring with a 21-ball 23, featuring two fours and a six.

The Sultans suffered another blow to their batting expedition in the 17th over when David Willey was dismissed by Ahmed Daniyal in the 17th over.

The lower-order batter could score eight off 16 deliveries with the help of one boundary.

Hasnain, who offered some resistance at the backend with a 10-ball 11 was the last man to perish as Zalmi swept Multan Sultans’ batting unit on the first delivery of the final over.

Ahmed Daniyal was the standout bowler for Peshawar Zalmi, taking three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs, followed by Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood with two each, while Ali Raza, Saim Ayub and Alzarri Joseph chipped in with one dismissal apiece.