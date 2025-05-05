Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot during the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The Bangladesh men’s cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for an all-format tour in June, comprised of two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday.

According to the details, Bangladesh’s upcoming tour is in accordance with the men's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The two-match Test series, scheduled to be played in Galle and Colombo from June 17 to 29 will formally kick off both sides’ World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

Notably, this is Sri Lanka’s only home series scheduled until mid-2026, while it is also Bangladesh’s only series of the next WTC cycle.

The Tigers’ only other Test series is against Ireland, which is not part of the WTC.

The three ODIs are all day-night matches and will take place in Khettarama and Pallekele from July 2 to 8.

The three-match T20I series will then take place in Pallekele, Dambulla and Khettarama from July 10 to 16 and is of the most significance for Sri Lanka as they are the co-host of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year alongside India.

Although the venues for the mega event are yet to be finalised, the three aforementioned venues are most likely to be in the mix.

Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2025

Tests

1st Test: June 17 - 21, Galle

2nd Test: June 25 - 29, SSC

ODIs

1st ODI: July 2, Khettarama

2nd ODI: July 5, Khettarama

3rd ODI: July 8, Pallekele

T20Is

1st T20I: July 10, Pallekele

2nd T20I: July 13, Dambulla

3rd T20I: July 16, Khettarama