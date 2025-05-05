Austin Riley stars as Atlanta Braves edge past Los Angeles Dodgers

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates with left fielder Alex Verdugo (8) after a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Austin Riley hit two two-run homers as the Atlanta Braves secured a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to end their seven-match winning streak here at the Truist Park on Sunday.

Riley smashed one in the first inning and the other in the third inning to take the lead which eventually won the match for the Braves.

Raisel Iglesias held his nerve in the ninth inning of the nail-biting encounter, giving up an infield hit to Andy Pages.

Pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim reached third base on Will Smith’s strikeout. After which Iglesias struck out Rojas and Austin Barnes to earn the save.

The Braves had been 0-5 against the Dodgers during the current season after suffering defeats in the first two games of the series.

Atlanta finally defeated the Dodgers after seven straight losses dating back to last year. Their victory also made sure the Dodgers did not beat them in every game this season.

Dodgers Dustin May (1-2) gave two runs before getting the first batter out.

May walked Alex Verdugo, and Riley smashed a two-run homer 426 feet to left field.

Riley did not stop; he continued and hit another homer in the third inning of May, which was his eighth of the season.

Atlanta right-hander Bryce Elder (2-1) struck out six batters after pitching in five-plus innings. He was hit for two runs and four hits.

Los Angeles is on a 10-game trip, and they will start a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday.