PSL 10: Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) flips the coin as Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (right) looks on at the toss for their PSL 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on May 5, 2025. — PCB

MULTAN: Home side Multan Sultans have won the toss and chose to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Sultans and Zalmi have come face to face 16 times in the history of the marquee league, with the former boasting a dominant record with 11 triumphs, while Zalmi emerged victorious five times.

Matches: 16

Multan Sultans: 11

Peshawar Zalmi: 5

FORM GUIDE

Both Sultans and Zalmi are struggling in the ongoing PSL 10 as the former, having lost seven matches in eight appearances have already been knocked out of the playoffs race and sit at the bottom of the standings, while the 2017 champions languish in fifth spot with just six points in seven matches.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for Zalmi to boost their playoffs hopes, while Sultans vie to conclude their campaign on a winning note.

Multan Sultans: L, L, L, L, W (most recent first)

Peshawar Zalmi: W, L, W, L, W