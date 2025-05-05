ICC probes fraud allegations against Cricket Canada CEO

International Cricket Council headquarter in Dubai. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally asked Cricket Canada to provide detailed information regarding fraud allegations against its recently appointed CEO, Salman Khan.

The move comes after Canadian media reports revealed that Khan had been charged by Calgary Police in March for alleged financial misconduct during his time as president of the Calgary and District Cricket League (CDCL) between 2014 and 2016.

Despite Khan publicly denying all charges, the ICC is now reviewing the matter further. In a letter signed by William Glenwright, ICC’s General Manager of Development, the governing body expressed concern over the serious nature of the allegations.

The letter noted that Khan and the CDCL treasurer are accused of misappropriating around CAD 200,000 during their time in office.

The controversy has placed both Cricket Canada and its leadership under intense scrutiny.

The ICC has specifically requested answers to four key questions, including demanding an explanation over the procedure Cricket Canada's procedure while appointing Khan as its CEO and also whether the board was aware of the allegations levelled at him and if not then when did the board get to know about them.

The apex cricketing further probed Cricket Canada if it had taken any action against Khan since.

While the ICC is currently only gathering information, the situation could potentially invoke Section 2.2.3.3 of the ICC Code of Ethics, which requires directors to disclose any issue that could impact decision-making at the board level.

Notably, Khan had firmly rejected all accusations in a social media post in March, calling the claims fabricated and false.

“There are many false and fabricated claims circulating,” he wrote.

“I have never been arrested or detained. These stories are completely untrue and those spreading them will be held accountable,” Khan remarked.

He added that there has been no progress in proving any wrongdoing over the past seven years and insisted.

“I am not concerned. I am prepared to keep fighting this, just like I have for the last eight years,” he concluded.