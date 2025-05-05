Casper Ruud rolls past Jack Draper to secure first Madrid Open crown

Norway's Casper Ruud poses with the trophy after winning the men's singles final alongside runner up Britain's Jack Draper in Madrid Open on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Casper Ruud secured his maiden Madrid Open title on Sunday with a hard-fought 7–5, 3–6, 6–4 victory over Jack Draper at the Caja Mágica. The Norwegian produced a composed and resilient performance on clay to overcome the in-form Briton and claim his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

Draper, appearing in only his second Masters 1000 final following his runner-up finish in Indian Wells two months ago, was edged out despite a valiant effort.

Ruud’s victory marks a historic moment, as he becomes the first Norwegian player to win a Masters 1000 title.

The 25-year-old had shown signs of discomfort in his semifinal win over Francisco Cerúndolo, taking painkillers after experiencing a rib issue during the warm-up.

However, there were no visible signs of injury during the final, as Ruud displayed his trademark consistency and mental fortitude.

Draper, who had enjoyed strong crowd support throughout the tournament, was gracious in defeat.

“First, I just want to congratulate Casper,” Draper said in his runner-up speech. “Your first Masters title—you really deserve this. The way you played today, you were braver than me in the key moments. You deserve this.”

Ruud’s breakthrough in Madrid is a significant milestone in a career that has seen multiple near-misses in big finals.

He has previously fallen short in three Grand Slam finals, two Masters 1000 finals, and the ATP Finals. Sunday’s win now elevates him to a career-high No. 7 in the ATP rankings.

Reflecting on his triumph, Ruud downplayed the significance of rankings in tournament success.

“With this win, I put myself back in a good position when it comes to ranking and seeding,” Ruud said.

“But if you want to win a tournament, it doesn’t really matter what your ranking is—because you have to beat every player you play anyway,” he added.