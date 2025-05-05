Jannik Sinner cleared to play Italian Open after doping ban ends

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the final against Germany's Alexander at Australian Open on January 26, 2025. — Reuters

ROME: Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is set to make his return to international competition at the Italian Open, which begins on May 25 in Rome.

This marks Sinner’s first tournament since his historic Australian Open title win in January, and his first appearance following the resolution of a three-month doping ban.

The ban stemmed from a case involving accidental contamination with a banned anabolic steroid in March 2024.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed an initial ruling by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which had fully acquitted Sinner. A settlement was reached in February, and the ban officially ended on Monday morning.

Sinner, now fully cleared to compete, will not miss any Grand Slam events and is eligible to participate in all tournaments.

His return is expected to draw a massive crowd, with a public practice session scheduled at Campo Centrale, the Italian Open’s main court, which holds 10,500 fans. The session will be broadcast live on Italian television.

Ahead of his practice session, Sinner will take part in a celebration alongside Italy’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams, both of which clinched historic wins last year.

The Italian Open is the final major clay-court event leading up to the French Open. Sinner is expected to be one of the tournament’s biggest attractions.

Italian tennis is currently experiencing a golden era. Lorenzo Musetti, now ranked World No. 9, has impressed in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Matteo Berrettini is regaining his Wimbledon 2021 form, Matteo Arnaldi recently upset Novak Djokovic in Madrid, and rising star Flavio Cobolli is making waves in his Masters 1000 debut season.