Braun Strowman leads list of WWE superstars released

An undated photo of Braun Strowman. — WWE

In a major post-WrestleMania shake-up, WWE has officially released a list of Superstars who have been let go from the company.

The cuts span across Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, reportedly as part of an effort to reallocate financial resources after the high-budget WrestleMania 41 event.

The most notable name on the list is former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Strowman had returned to WWE in 2022 following a previous release and a lengthy recovery from neck surgery.

Despite his high-profile comeback, his time with the company has once again come to an end.

Dakota Kai, who rejoined WWE in 2022, has also been released. Her second stint with the company was hindered by multiple injuries.

Despite making a brief appearance in 2025, her performance failed to meet expectations, particularly after her unsuccessful attempt to win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Another surprising exit is Shayna Baszler, a cornerstone of NXT and a prominent competitor on the main roster. After eight years with WWE, the two-time NXT Women’s Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has been released from her contract.

Tag team duo Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have also been let go. The pair, former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, were known for their chemistry and high-energy matches but are now part of the ongoing roster cuts.

Gigi Dolin and Shotzi, both active in the women’s tag division, have been dropped from the roster as well.

Shotzi had recently been positioned for a run at the North American Championship, while Dolin was teaming with Tatum Paxley before her release. Additionally, Cora Jade, once considered a key player in NXT’s women’s division, has also been released.

The Gallus faction—composed of Wolfgang and brothers Joe and Mark Coffey—has also been released, ending a seven-year tenure with the company. The trio enjoyed success in NXT UK and NXT, holding both the NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Former Meta-Four stablemates Jakara Jackson and Oro Mensah have also been released following the group’s recent disbandment.

WWE has yet to comment officially on the releases, but sources suggest more internal changes could be coming in the weeks ahead as the company enters a new fiscal quarter.