Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, PSL 10, MS vs PZ today Match 25

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi face off in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on May 05, 2025. — Geo Super

MULTAN: The 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is currently underway between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday.

PLAYING XIs

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.