Kagiso Rabada cleared to play after one-month drug ban

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes of England during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 match between England and South Africa at Wankhede Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Mumbai. — AFP

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has completed a one-month suspension, reduced from an initial three-month sanction, for recreational drug use during the SA20 earlier this year.

In a statement released by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS), it was confirmed that Rabada failed a doping test on January 21, following the SA20 match between MI Cape Town and Durban Super Giants.

He was officially notified of the result on April 1, while he was in India for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Two days later, his franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), announced that Rabada had returned to South Africa citing "personal reasons" after appearing in just two matches.

According to SAIDS, Rabada has since completed an educational and awareness program aimed at preventing future substance abuse. Having served his suspension, he is now eligible to return to competitive cricket and may feature as early as Wednesday when Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians.

Rabada's suspension aligns with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) guidelines for first-time use of recreational drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, or diamorphine.

A comparable case involved New Zealand’s Doug Bracewell, who received a similar punishment last year for testing positive for cocaine during the Super Smash.

However, penalties for such infractions vary across cricket boards. In 2023, Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta were banned for four months and fined 50% of their salaries for three months after testing positive for a recreational substance.

Zimbabwe Cricket chose to exceed WADA’s minimum recommendations in that instance.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is not expected to issue further sanctions. In a statement released on Saturday, CSA described the incident as “regrettable” but expressed satisfaction with Rabada’s response, noting his commitment to professional standards. The pacer issued an apology through the South African Cricketers' Association, stating:

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me and goes beyond my personal aspirations.”

Rabada is now available for national selection and is expected to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month.

He was South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023–2025 WTC cycle, claiming 47 wickets at an impressive average of 19.97.

Nevertheless, the handling of Rabada’s case has sparked criticism, particularly regarding the transparency of his absence from the IPL. Former Australia captain Tim Paine, speaking on SEN Radio, questioned GT’s initial explanation:

“It stinks. I don't like the use of 'personal issues' to cover things that aren’t personal,” Paine said. “If a professional athlete tests positive for recreational drugs during a tournament, that’s not a personal issue — that’s a breach of contract.”

“You can’t just remove someone from the IPL, send them back home, and sweep it under the rug. Then, once the ban is over, bring them back quietly. That’s not how it should work.”

For now, with the matter officially closed, Rabada's focus will shift back to cricket — both for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and for South Africa in the high-stakes WTC final.