Zafar Gohar eyes England debut after Pakistan cricket heartbreak

An undated picture of Pakistani all rounder Zafar Gohar playing for Middlesex county. — Middlesex

LONDON: Former Pakistan spinner Zafar Gohar has emerged as a potential future England cricketer after a remarkable turnaround in his career — one that began with heartbreak and now promises redemption.

Gohar, 30, is currently the most successful spinner in the ongoing County Championship, playing for Middlesex as a local player after securing British citizenship.

Once seen as a rising talent in Pakistan, his international journey was disrupted by misfortune and lack of opportunities.

Back in 2015, Gohar received a surprise call-up to the Pakistan Test squad as a replacement for injured leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

He was playing a domestic match in Faisalabad when he was told to rush to Lahore for a 3 AM. flight to the UAE, where the team was playing England. However, he was exhausted, fell asleep and missed the flight.

Speaking to British media, Gohar told, “It was a dream come true — to get a call to join the national team — but I was drained,” he told British media.

“I waited until late at night for travel details, then was told to rest. I could not wake up in time. The next morning, they blamed everything on me. I was devastated,” he explained.

That missed chance haunted him and although he later made two more appearances for Pakistan – in an ODI in 2015 and a Test in 2021, consistent opportunities never came.

Despite strong county performances — including 47 wickets and 500 runs for Gloucestershire in 2022 — Gohar was told by Pakistan’s then-chief selector that county cricket achievements did not matter in selection.

Feeling sidelined, he decided to switch allegiance. With a British passport and no appearances for Pakistan in the last three years, Gohar is now eligible to play for England.

He is already making a case, with 15 wickets in the first four rounds of the 2025 County Championship season.

“I think I have just reached my prime and I feel ready to take on this new challenge,” he stated.

“I had heard England was the toughest place for spinners to get wickets but I got wickets. That was the point I decided, right, I am going to take my chance. I know it is a big, big ask to get picked for England, but I love challenges,” he concluded.